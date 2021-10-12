NEO A&M College offering program for working adults to get their Associate’s degree

MIAMI, Okla. — There’s a new program at NEO A&M for working adults.

The new program is called, “Pathway to Degree.” the college is working with an online education company to help working adults complete high school and get an Associate’s degree.

“I work full time, I’m a full time mom full time wife and I still manage to take care of my schooling. If I can do it, anybody else can,” said Kim Hollingsworth, NEO A&M Student.

NEO A&M is working with graduation alliance to offer the “Pathway to Degree” program. Adults who were not able to complete their high school diploma can get it free online — then move on to an associates degree.

“They work with us to transfer into a two year degree program. We are working with them strictly on our online degree programs that we started last fall,” said Amy Ishmael, NEO A&M.

Adults can choose from business, pre-nursing, psychology, sociology, social sciences and general studies.

“It’s just an opportunity for them to seamlessly work from their high school diploma get enrolled and they also have a lot of support from the graduation alliance program. They actually work with them to help them through their classes, make sure they’re staying on track and giving them coaching,” said Ishmael.

Kim Hollingsworth lives in Arkansas and received her high school diploma through Graduation Alliance in October 2020. She is taking virtual classes through NEO and is on track to graduate next October.

“I didn’t think I could do it but I have my daughter watching me and I want her to see no matter what her mom still pushed through working a full time job and going to school. I want to set a good example for her,” said Hollingsworth.

108 students are enrolled this semester. People can find more information on the “Pathway to Degree” program here.