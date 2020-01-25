NEO A&M basketball tournament enters 75th year

MIAMI, Ok. — High school basketball players come together for one of NEO A&M’s biggest recruiting days.

During the last 75 years, NEO A&M has hosted high school basketball teams to showcase all the campus has to offer and the city of Miami.

This year 48 teams are competing with thousands of people coming out during the 3-day event to show their support.

Teams are spread out in several facilities in Miami.

This includes Miami High School, Miami Activity Center, the college gym, and the student activity center.

Elsie Grover, NEO A&M Faculty Member, said, “I think they find it really exciting they love being on our campus and getting to eat in our cafeteria they love our food they love our environment here and just getting that big time feel and exposure here on a college campus.”

Grover adds each day of the 3 day tournament one student is awarded a scholarship to hopefully inspire them to attend NEO A&M.