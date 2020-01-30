NEO Accepting Nominations for 2020 Outstanding Alumni Awards

MIAMI, Okla. – Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 ­– Officials at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) are seeking nominations for distinguished NEO alumni for the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Awards.

Sponsored by the NEO Development Foundation, the Outstanding Alumni Awards honor graduates and former students who have distinguished themselves as leaders and innovators in their careers and community.

“Anyone can nominate an alumnus they feel is worthy of this distinguished recognition,” said Jennifer Walker, Executive Director of the NEO Development Foundation. “Nominated individuals may be a leader in their field, an involved community volunteer, loyal NEO supporter, or in some other way deserving of this recognition.”

One outstanding alumni will be honored to represent the School of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, School of Human Environmental Sciences, and the School of Liberal Arts. In an addition, one former student, under the age of 40 will be honored as the Outstanding Young Alumni. Nominations will also be accepted for the Award of Merit and Outstanding Retired Faculty Award.

As part of the honors, each will be formally honored during NEO’s homecoming festivities.

Nominations must be received by March 2, 2020. To receive a nomination form, please contact the NEO Development Foundation at 918-540-6250 or download a form at www.neo.edu/Alumni/OutstandingAlumni.