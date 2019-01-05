NEO A&M Upward Bound Program receives funding for STEM

A program at NEO A&M College will receive a $40 thousand dollar grant for STEM.

The Upward Bound Program was selected to get the funding from the Department of Education specifically for STEM. The one time grant will help with computer programming courses as well as help offer several paid internships throughout the summer at the Upward Bound Academy. The money will also help in purchasing a new mobile computer lab.

NEO says the Upward Bound Program has seen tremendous success over the last five years.