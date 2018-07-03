NEO A&M Agriculture Department expands

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Agriculture Department is opening the door for expansion in the program.

They recently received a grant to make this possible. The grant was awarded to the program through the America's Farmers Grow Communities Program. It allows farmers to nominate non-profit organizations working in agriculture that are impacting the community and are in need of funds.

“It's extremely hard to farm in America,” says Alisen Anderson.

And NEO agriculture instructor Alisen Anderson says funding has a lot to do with it. She tells me the need for farmers is on the rise and by 2050 there will be 9 to 10 billion people which will require more food to be produced.

"We have to show our students in these local communities to get excited about farming to show that they can actually make a living and love what they do every single day,” says Alisen Anderson.

Anderson believes receiving the America's Farmers Grow Communities Program $25 hundred dollar grant will offer more opportunities for its students to help make that happen. Local farmer Steve Grimes nominated the department in hopes of it allowing them to expand upon the existing program. These additional funds will allow the program to provide student scholarship money to its participants, as well as expand the existing crop research initiative.

"We were able to grow 50 acres of wheat from fall of 2017 from spring of 2018. We just harvested it, and throughout those two semesters, over 200 students got to see wheat grow and almost half of those students had never seen wheat grow in a field. So we got to teach on growth and development,” says Anderson.

Anderson says they will now look to enhance the project for students in the upcoming school year.

“It's invaluable. I think it gives us an edge because our students get opportunities that they may not have if they went somewhere else to go to school,” says Amy Ishmael.

Anderson also explains how the most recent crop research initiative brought in the university about $10,000. This also will allow them to provide additional scholarships to students.