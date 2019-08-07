Nelson’s Old Riverton Store receives grant from Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program

RIVERTON, Kan. – A Route 66 destination in Southeast Kansas receives one of the final grants from the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program.

Nelson’s Old Riverton Store is awarded a $2,500 cost-share grant to upgrade its exterior. Nelson’s was built in 1925, just one year before Route 66 became a historic road. The Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program helps preserve some of the significant historic buildings along the road. The grant will help preserve the authenticity of the store for future generations to enjoy.

“People will come in and say this smells like the store I went to when I was a child or my grandmother’s kitchen because we are always cooking something here so the store here is just special.” Scott Nelson, Owner

Nelson plans to upgrade the exterior with new bricks and windows and anticipates the project to be done in the fall.