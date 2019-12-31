Neighbors Feeding Neighbors in Jay now helping between 300-400 people per week.

JAY, Ok. — An idea seven years ago started feeding just a few dozen people in the Jay community–now The Caring Kitchen feeds nearly 400.

Gail Hill Director, Caring Kitchen, said, “I knew this is what I wanted to do, didn’t want to be a couch potato, you know.”

Gail Hill created a food bank called Feed My Sheep about seven years ago feeding an average of 30 people per week.

“I volunteered at another food bank and they could only help in their vicinity, in their town and I said what does the rest of the county do? So they said they just don’t have it so I said that’s what I will do, I’ll start one.”

Recently, she joined forces with another food pantry called Caring Kitchen.

It’s an organization serving hot meals and giving food to people to take home.

“Some people are here at 5:30 sitting, waiting until 9 o’clock where we open the door at 9 o’clock they are lined up across the front of the building. Be 30 of them, lined up ready to come in.”

Chuck Sadberry, Volunteer, said, “Not until I started working here I didn’t realize the need, you know, especially for the senior citizens. Senior citizens really need a lot of care, you know, they need our love, they need us.”

Now they help anywhere from 300 to 400 people per week.

Sonny Black, Jay Resident, said, “I got like 20 neighbors that comes up to my house and get stuff where they don’t have to run to town.”

“It’s a blessing to us to share and to help them. Some of them will come up to me and say, if you weren’t here, I don’t know what I would do. I don’t know how to eat if you weren’t here,” said Hill.

If you would like to make a food or dollar donation you may send it to 13717 East 390 Road in Jay.

The food pantry is open on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. To 1:00 p.m.