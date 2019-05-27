Neighbors come together to help those affected by CJ tornado

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Families, friends, and neighbors are doing everything they can to help those affected by Wednesday's EF-3 tornado in Carl Junction.

Carl Junction homeowners, the Endicotts who live on Garland Lane, were left with damage to their house and yard.

Their privacy fence was blown over, five trees uprooted, and the roof, shed, garage, and an exterior wall were all hit hard.

With the help of neighbors and friends donating food and equipment, the Endicotts say they are greateful for all of the community support.

Kassie Endicott says, "I think it's great, you know, we were very very fortunate that we didn't have a lot more damage than we did and for everybody just to come together in this small Carl Junction town has just been awesome."

The Endicotts still have a lot to clean up, even after Sunday's effort.

They'll be removing the fence, fallen trees, and waiting for insurance to help with fixing the roof and house in the weeks to come.

