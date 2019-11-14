Neighbor not surprised by discovery of corpse

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re learning more about a death investigation in Joplin–a warrant is issued in the case.

Police are looking for 67 year old Barbara Watters of 2602 S. Vermont for a charge of abandonment of a corpse.

Right now, police are only saying they found a man’s body inside of a freezer at the residence of 2602 S. Vermont Avenue.

The man’s identity is not being released until next of kin is notified.

It all started around 5 Tuesday evening, when police received a tip about human remains inside the home.

Authorities got a search warrant and began a death investigation, which is on-going.

“They were conducting a neighborhood canvas about an arson investigation, a previously reported arson and during that neighborhood canvas information was brought forward about this residence,” said Cpt. Nick jimenez with Joplin Police Department.

We spoke with a nearby neighbor about the neighborhood and what the couple was like that lived there.

“It’s been at least four months since I’ve seen him.”

“She showed me her collection of chain saws in her garage and that was pretty creepy.”

When asked if they were suprised, they said, “No it doesn’t not surprise me at all, I hate to say that.”

“I hate to say that but when we saw the crime scene tape when we got home, I kind of assumed, that’s exactly what happened.”

No one’s been named as a suspect–but neighbors are familiar with the couple at the home.

The man, in a wheelchair, the woman mentally instable.

“Day to day, a lot of times, they would stay inside, they would often park their large van up in the yard, and make a circle driveway that wasn’t there so she could help him get into the house, but also so they wouldn’t be seen.”

She says the woman was afraid of the goverment.

“The man was very sickly and frail and whenever we spoke to her she told us the CIA, and the police were out to harvest his organs.”

“We were kind of on her good side, but a lot of the neighbors were not.”

She said the woman was deathly afraid of being “seen.”

“The man was sweet but the lady acted very erratically and very she was always sweating a lot and out of breath and in a pure panic any time we would see her.”

The Joplin Police Department has started their death investigation.

If you know anything about the case, you’re urged to call JPD at 417-623-3131.

More information about the warrant issued can be found here: https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/update-warrant-issued-for-abandonment-of-a-corpse-in-joplin-death-investigation/