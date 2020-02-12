Negative wind chills, snow still possible in the Four States tonight

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — We’re not quite done with this round of wintry weather, but thankfully impacts to travel still don’t look significant.

You likely hear our meteorologists say it often: “wrap-around moisture.” As the system continues to push off to our East and out of our KSNF/KODE viewing area, we could see just a small amount of wintry weather.

Again, this likely will not be an impact, but you may notice some flakes falling from the sky.

Joplin snow amounts are unimpressive and Pittsburg snow amounts are minimal as well. Joplin winter weather will take a break after this system completely moves out of our area.

The real story is the wind chills, though. Lows overnight will fall into the teens and winds will be out of the north sustained around 15-20 miles per hour, gusting up to 30 miles per hour. That calls for wind chills in the negatives.

Via: NWS Springfield

Joplin weather forecasts shows a wind chill overnight of -3°. Pittsburg weather forecasts show even chillier at -7°.

Make sure you cover all exposed skin and spend short amounts of time outside.

