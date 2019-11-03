Need a fun way to get rid of those old pumpkins?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Halloween has come and gone, so you may be thinking about throwing out those pumpkins you carved.

They can be put to good use out at the Yardwaste Recycling Center west of Springfield and they had fun with it today.

They had their first-ever pumpkin smashing event.

People brought pumpkins or gourds, and smashed them with their tool of choice.

Prizes were even given away for long-distance tosses.

Laurie Duncan with environmental services says that it was a fun way to help next year’s harvest grow big beautiful pumpkins.

“Pumpkins or any kind of fruit or vegetable waste is great because of the nutrients in it,” Duncan said. “It just decomposes back into something that really makes a good nutrient to put back into our soil.”

And if you still have pumpkins, you don’t have to throw them away. The center accepts all organic fall decorations until Nov. 30.