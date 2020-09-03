Nearly 80 years later, a Pearl Harbor veteran’s remains return home to Southeast Kansas

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Nearly 80 years later, a man killed in the Pearl Harbor attack is finally home in Southeast Kansas.

Hadley Heavin was killed on December 7th of 1941. His remains had been at Pearl Harbor since, but on Wednesday he was brought to Baxter Springs, Kansas where he’ll be laid to rest.

There is a full military honors ceremony planned this weekend. The Governor, the Navy, and numerous officials will be in town as he’s buried.

His service is at First Christian Church at 10 a.m. then at 11 he’ll be taken from there to the cemetery.