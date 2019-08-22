Nearly 300 properties listed for Jasper County tax auction

Jasper County has nearly 300 listings for the sale. That number could drop if owners make up back taxes by the deadline on Friday.

Buyers who want to take part in the sale must meet certain criteria. They must sign off that they are a Missouri resident or using someone who lives here as an agent.

“And they’re also going to state you owe no taxes,” explained Jasper County Collector Steve McIntosh. “In order to bid successfully at the sale, you cannot owe any taxes.”

the Jasper County tax sale will be held at the courthouse in Carthage starting at 10 am Monday.

Buyers can register for the sale starting at 9 am..