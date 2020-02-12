Nearly $200,000 in grants headed to local law enforcement

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county means a long list of upgrades for Jasper County Police Departments.

Ten agencies will benefit from the 2020 Law Enforcement Sales Tax Grants.

That ranges from $32,000 for the Webb City P.D. To pay for a new server, bulletproof vest panels, and surveillance equipment to $9,100 hundred dollars in Sarcoxie for tasers, radios, and software.

Randy Evans, LEST Grant Board, said, “There’s always radios and equipment and software packages that need to be implemented to work together as a group.”

Grant funding will also go to police in Carl Junction, Carterville, Carthage, Duenweg, Duquesne, Jasper, Oronogo, and the Jasper County Juvenile Office.

That totals $195,000 in this year’s grant cycle.