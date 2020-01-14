Nearly 100 students out of class over vaccinations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Hundreds of students and staff at the University of Arkansas are forced to stay home after not getting vaccinated for mumps.

There have been 37 cases of mumps confirmed at the university since September 1st. In response, the university asked all students and employees to get two doses of the MMR vaccine, but not everyone did.​

At the start of the outbreak 407 students were out of compliance. Now it’s 81.​ 20 students have an approved exemption.​ However all of the 81 students must avoid all school activities until the incubation period is over.​

There are 376 employees currently out of compliance. That number is down from 35,00.​ 233 employees have no documentation.​ 143 of them only have one MMR dose.​ Now, they will need to find other ways to get their work done.​

Pat Walker Health Center, Assistant Director of Communications, Zac Brown said “professors are encouraged along with students to work together to make sure they are making additional accommodations whether it be tools, additional exercises, digital class to make sure that they are afforded to same opportunities to be successful academically​.”

Students who remain out of compliance will not be able attend class until the health department declares the outbreak is over. If another case of mumps develops the incubation period of 52 days, starts all over again.​