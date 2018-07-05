Near-drowning at Coffeyville's Aquatic Center, closes pool

© Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COFFEYVILLE, Ks. - The City of Coffeyville tells us an 18 year old male was life-flighted to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center around 3pm Wednesday after a near-drowning incident at the city's Aquatic Center.

He was unresponsive when pulled from the pool, and lifeguards immediately began performing CPR.

The Aquatic Center closed for the remainder of the day following the incident and is expected to re-open Thursday.

According to the City of Coffeyville Facebook page, "Danielle Bromley, pool manager, stated the guards performed exactly as trained and began resuscitation efforts quickly. 'We had a pool patron who helped with the CPR, and we are particularly appreciative of her assistance.'"

Coffeyville police officers are conducting an investigation. Additional information will be released when available.