City of Neosho hosts 'Flood Recovery Needs Q&A', "for residential property owners and tenants whose homes were impacted by the flood event that took place on Sunday, June 23, 2019."

According to a press release: "The purpose of this meeting is to assess the needs of the owners and residents of flood-affected homes, to provide what information is currently available regarding the recovery process, and to collect contact information so that additional details can be provided as they become available."