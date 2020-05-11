NE Oklahoma Couple Face Assault and Kidnapping Charges

MAYES COUNTY, Okla.– A northeast Oklahoma couple is facing multiple charges after assaulting a woman and leaving her in the road.

27-year-old Jerry Campbell is being held on kidnapping, 1st degree robbery, domestic assault/battery resulting in great bodily harm, child neglect and conspiracy charges.

He’s being held on $250,000 bond.

Jerry Campbell

27-year-old Jessi Bentley is also behind bars, charged with kidnapping, domestic assault/battery resulting in great bodily harm, child neglect and conspiracy.

She’s also being held on $250,000 bond.

Jessi Bentley

Campbell and Bentley have custody of a child together and are both involved in on-going drug investigations.

A probable cause affidavit states that the child’s mother, Jacqueline Goebel, recorded conversations she had with Campbell and Bentley involving criminal activity.

So Bentley and Campbell conspired to get Goebel’s phone and erase the recordings.

On April 10th, the couple met with Goebel, telling her she could see her son. Once they met up inside a car, a physical altercation began as the couple tried to get Goebel’s phone.

Goebel was hit many times in the face and head and suffered fractures.

Goebel jumped out of the moving car and Bentley and Campbell left her in the road. She was taken by flight to a trauma center for her injuries.

Warrants for Bentley and Campbell’s arrests were obtained. Bentley was arrested on April 24th and Campbell was taken into custody on May 6th.

They are now awaiting formal sentencing.