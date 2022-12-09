The NCAA Committee on Infractions has announced its findings after an investigation into actions of the Missouri Southern State University football program that occurred in 2019 and 2020.

Missouri Southern State University, a proud member of the NCAA Division II and the MIAA, has a history of supporting exemplary academic and athletic programs while adhering to the rules of its governing body. The university routinely and thoroughly investigates all potential violations of NCAA or MIAA rules and self-reports in a timely manner when it is determined that violations have occurred. The athletic department implements regular compliance education for all coaches and staff.

When university NCAA compliance staff was notified of potential violations in July 2020, an internal investigation was conducted, which resulted in self-reporting to the NCAA in October 2020. The university has since worked collaboratively with NCAA enforcement staff on its investigation and has agreed to a fair resolution of the violations that occurred in 2019 and 2020. MSSU fully concurs with NCAA enforcement and the Committee on Infractions regarding this negotiated resolution. The university appreciated the assistance and diligence of the enforcement staff for working closely throughout the investigation process.

Since the time of the violations, both the football program and athletic department are under new leadership, with the arrival of Head Football Coach Atiba Bradley in February 2021 and Director of Athletics Rob Mallory in July 2021. No current MSSU employees were implicated in this investigation.

“Today, as we move forward, Missouri Southern is committed to a highly competitive NCAA Division II athletics program that supports a great student-athlete experience and prioritizes achieving these goals within a culture of compliance,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President since July 2020.

“While these circumstances are unfortunate, particularly because the violations occurred prior to Coach Bradley’s arrival, we are pleased to have this matter resolved so that we can continue to focus on the positive progress of our football program,” said Mallory. “I have 100% confidence that under Coach Bradley’s leadership that Lions football is operating with the highest levels of integrity and transparency.”

According to ncaa.org, the Division II membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to agree upon the following penalties:

Three years of probation, through Nov. 2, 2025.

A $5,000 fine.

A reduction in football scholarships to 34.2 for the 2022-23 academic year.

A vacation of all football records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public release of the decision.

A one-week prohibition against off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations during the 2022-23 academic year.

A one-year show-cause order for the former academic advisor.

A four-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach.

A two-year disassociation of the booster, as detailed in the public negotiated resolution.

After reviewing the head coach’s case, the committee also prescribed the following penalty: