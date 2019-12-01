Nature Bingo event showcases Missouri wildlife

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — One state park is incorporating a fun game so visitors can learn about Missouri wildlife.

Prairie State Park hosted the monthly event, Nature Bingo, Saturday.

Visitors played with bingo cards that featured plants and animals from the Show Me State.

Winners earned prizes including miniature frisbees and a postcard with a landscape of the park.

Staff put on this event, so four state residents can learn something new about what grows or lives in this area.

Rebecca Knox, naturalist, says, “A lot of people come, have lived here their whole life and you know, we’ll go over something and they’re like, ‘We didn’t know that’, so yeah, it does help learn about things that they have no idea even exist, because so many people are from city areas. You know, we have people come from all over the United States and actually all over the world.”

The next Nature Bingo event will be held on December 28th at 10 a.m.