Four States - Multiple Southwest Missouri counties have been declared natural disaster areas after a brutal drought.

Vernon, McDonald and Cedar counties in Missouri as well as Cherokee and Crawford counties in Kansas and Ottawa county in Oklahoma all make the list.

Due to this summer's drought, agriculture in 12 Missouri counties have suffered, leaving farmers to deal with huge economic losses.

The Farm Service Agency and the USDA are offering emergency loans to farmers who are recovering from this natural disaster.

Emergency loans can be used for replacing equipment or livestock, reorganizing farming operations, and refinancing debts.

The deadline to apply for these loans is April 22, 2019.