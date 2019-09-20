Natives of 39 different countries celebrate newly-obtained American citizenship

There were 119 people that took the Oath of Citizenship during the event. It’s the culmination of years of work for many who became Americans.

And, many said it’s such a relief to know they won’t ever have to worry about getting deported.

Dalia Chinchilla, Guatemal native: It was a dream for many years, so it is here and it just happened, so it is very exciting

KSN’s Stuart Price: And you’re about to have another American, aren’t you?

Chincilla: Yes I am. This [child] is my fourth. Three of them were born here and my son just became a permanent resident

“I’m a little bit emotional,” added Philippines native Wilmarie Betitat-Lee. “Yeah! Finally, I am a citizen, because my daughter became a citizen before me and we’re having another coming up, so it’s exciting.”

“I was here for fifteen years and my kids are citizens and I wanted to vote,” said Anitha Bellan Honda, who is from India.

“It’s wonderful to see such diverse people from all over the world and to hear their names read and the countries they’re from,” explained US Magistrate Judge Teresa James. “And, to know that the tradition of this country, to welcome folks from all over the world, and make them citizens equal with the rest of us continues in this country today. It’s just a pleasure to see that.”

The new Americans come from 39 different countries.