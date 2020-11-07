NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — November is Native American Heritage Month, a celebration started back in 1990 celebrating the diverse culture of tribes across the United States.

Glenna Wallace, Eastern Shawnee Tribe Chief, said, “We are in existence, we are still alive, we still have a culture, and we want our people to know about it, but we also want other people to know about it.”

In Wyandotte the Eastern Shawnee Tribe now has 3,600 hundred members across the country. However—it nearly faced its end many years ago.

“We were the first tribe to be removed after the Indian Removal Act was passed in 1830. Before the year 1900, I say today we have 3,600 tribal citizens, but just before 1900 we were down to 79.”

Now the remaining members are working on maintaining their heritage. They have been adjusting it to the modern age, using social media, websites, and newsletters.

“It is a challenge because, yes, we need to live in a modern age, but its very important to us to keep our customs, to keep our ceremonies, to keep those stories and those teachings alive.”

And they’re making sure their culture isn’t lost either. Members of the tribe celebrate Thanksgiving year round with ceremonies like the Spring and Fall Bread Dance and Green Corn Dance.

Brett Barnes, Language Director, said, “Whenever things started to change, started to bloom, that’s what these ceremonies were based upon, and it was started by our people them eons ago.”

It’s their way to celebrate, and remember their ancestors and their culture—even when it’s not on constant display.

“I don’t think there’s a shelf life on heritage or culture, I don’t think its something that can expire. It’s based upon what God has given us.”

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe is actually one of nine in the Northeast section of the state. It’s actually the most densely populated amount of tribes in the country since most span several counties.