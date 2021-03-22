Year-long free Krispy Kreme donuts to vaccinated customers

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is using a new campaign to entice customers to not only get the COVID-19 vaccine but also to reward those who do. With proof of their vaccination card, customers can get a free original glazed donut every day through the end of 2021.

In this campaign titled “Be Sweet To Your Community,” Krispy Kreme said they are “finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations.” Vaccinated customers can begin receiving their daily free donut Monday, March 22.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

The company elaborated that qualifying “vaccinated” guests includes any person who has received one or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For those who have not yet been vaccinated or are choosing to not be vaccinated, Krispy Kreme has set aside a time to “Be Sweet” to this community as well. From April 29 to May 24 customers can stop by on Mondays to receive a free original glazed donut and a medium coffee. Krispy Kreme recognized that choosing to receive or not receive the vaccine is a personal decision, according to their website.

“We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision,” Krispy Kreme said. “We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information. …”

Courtesy Krispy Kreme website

After the announcement of the company’s new campaign, controversy sparked on social media about whether showing your vaccination card is safe. Krispy Kreme ensured on their website that stores will not photograph customers’ vaccination cards, as they contain personal information.

Other controversy on social media regarding the campaign centers around how giving away free donuts every day adds to the obesity crisis in the country.

This offer is available in U.S. stores only.