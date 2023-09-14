KSNF/KODE — Animal lovers from around the world can now cast their vote for “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest.” Ten rescue dogs are competing against each other, after they were chosen from several thousand entries. The online contest is sponsored by People Magazine and Pedigree.

The top three vote getters move on to the final round, where judges from People Magazine, members of the Pedigree brand, and country music singer/songwriter Miranda Lambert will pick the grand prize winner.

That dog will receive a photo shoot and feature in People Magazine, a year’s supply of Pedigree brand dog food, a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of the winner’s choice, and, of course, the title of “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog.”

Those at the Joplin Humane Society say contests and events like this help to promote local animal shelters.

“Even though events like this may not be local, I still believe they help get the word out about the animals that are out there currently staying at animal shelter’s across the U.S. who are looking for their forever home,” said Joplin Humane Society’s Animal Behavior Manager, Thomas Jay.

You can learn more about the ten dogs competing to win the 2023 “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest,” and then vote for your favorite, HERE. The contest is open until September 22nd.