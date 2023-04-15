NEW YORK (WPIX) – Jackpot!

The winning ticket for Friday’s $476 million Mega Millions drawing was sold at a convenience store in the New York City borough of Queens, according to lottery officials.

The nearly half-billion jackpot ranks as the 13th largest in Mega Millions history, and the largest ever won during the month of April since the lottery game began in 2002.

The lucky ticket, sold at Liberty Beer and Convenience in Ozone Park, was the only to match all six winning numbers from Friday night’s drawing: 23, 27, 41, 48 and 51, along with the Mega Ball 22.

Friday’s jackpot also marks the first time the grand-prize had been won since Jan. 31, when a $31-million jackpot was awarded to ticketholders in Massachusetts.

In addition to the $476-million grand prize, April 14’s drawing produced two $1-million winners (who matched all five white balls) and 21 third-tier prizes of $10,000 or $20,000.

The biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history, at $1.537 billion, was awarded in 2018 to one lucky winner in South Carolina. The second-largest, at $1.38 billion, was claimed by a ticketholder in Maine just months ago after a Jan. 13 drawing.