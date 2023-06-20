KSNF/KODE — Everyone needs it and if you buy if from Facebook Marketplace, chances are it’s stolen.

According to the National Retail Federation’s 2022 Retail Security Survey, laundry detergent remains a staple for thieves just as it does for the average consumer. In fact, when breaking down the percentages of items stolen from retailers, detergent sits right behind designer clothes (34%) in second place at 21%.

But what makes the clean commodity so popular among thieves? There’s a couple of reasons why it’s earned the moniker “liquid gold”:

For starters, the desire for clean clothes extends to all social strata; rich or poor. A highly consumed product like detergent (or razors and baby formula) is always in need. This high demand assures thieves a quick turnaround.



Along the same lines, detergent does not spoil which gives shoplifters an added layer of security to their haul.



Finally, these pirates-of-Persil know that retailers have strict rules in place for employees to not interfere with shoplifters due to liabilities. Just recently, two California Big Lots managers were fired even after successfully stopping a man taking a cart full of stolen Tide jugs.

Where do these ill-gotten-‘Gain(s)’ wind up? Often times right in your community’s Facebook marketplace. A search for ‘laundry detergent’ will turn up hundreds of results for local detergent sellers in many areas of the country.

It’s important to note, however, that not all of these individuals are hocking stolen goods: People with EBT or even couponers have been known to off-load extra laundry detergent and supplies on local marketplaces as well.

Exercising discretion when buying these household items can be beneficial to you and your community. When products like detergent become targeted by thieves, regular consumers can expect to see their much-needed cleaner now locked behind glass, or even a new, higher price tag.