FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For years, Tom Brady was the oldest active NFL player until his retirement in 2022. So, who’s the oldest active NFL player now that Brady is out of the league?

At age 41, Seattle Seahawk Jason Peters holds the title, according to Sports Illustrated. He’ll turn 42 in January.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Jason Peters (70) on the sideline prior to an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Peters, a native of Queen City, Texas, played his college football at the University of Arkansas, where he was recruited as a defensive tackle before moving to tight end, according to the U of A’s Razorback website.

The former Hog went undrafted and was picked up by the Buffalo Bills in 2004 as a free agent. Two years later, he made his first career start with the Bills at right tackle on the offensive line.

Since that first start in 2006, Peters has played for five different NFL teams: the Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys, and currently the Seattle Seahawks, after being signed to their practice squad in September.

Peters has played in seven games in 2023.

Peters, however, had spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing 12 seasons and helping bring the first Super Bowl championship to The City of Brotherly Love in the 2017 season.

In addition to his Super Bowl ring, Peters has been named to nine Pro Bowls, six NFL All-Pro teams, and the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team. He’ll continue his 20th season on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to play at right tackle.

The title of oldest player in the NFL typically belongs to a kicker. After Peters, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranks as the second-oldest after turning 39 earlier this month. Rounding out the five-oldest NFL players are Chicago Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis (39), Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (39), and Tennessee Titans kicker Nick Folk (38).