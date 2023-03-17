Here are some of the most romantic places to visit in each of the Four States

(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Looking to show your loved one how much they mean to you but not sure what location and activity will make their heart flutter? Romance looks different to everyone, and while some people would prefer gifts, like flowers or sweets, others may prefer a beautiful or unique scenic location to express heart-felt love. If that happens to be the case, and you’re looking to spend quality time with your special someone, there are tried-and-true romantic settings in every state to choose from — especially right here in the Four States.

Whether you’re looking for the best place for a serene picnic in the park, or something more extreme like hiking up a majestic mountain or exploring dramatic dreamscapes together, Travel & Leisure named these locations in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas as some of the “most romantic places in the U.S.”

MISSOURI — “Ha Ha Tonka State Park“

Missouri — Ha Ha Tonka State Park. (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

According to Travel & Leisure, Ha Ha Tonka is one of Missouri’s most fascinating state parks, with the stone ruins of a castle that was built on top of a bluff by a local businessman in 1905. He died the following year in one of the state’s first automobile crashes, but left behind an impressive spot of land, complete with natural bridges, caves, and a scenic lake, for all to enjoy.

KANSAS — “Monument Rocks“

Kansas — Monument Rocks. (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

For those in awe of the power of love, compare your relationship to Kansas’s impressive Monument Rocks, Travel & Leisure reports. The chalk monoliths — sometimes called “a natural Stonehenge” — seem to rise out of nowhere and have stood the test of time for more than 80 million years, the publication states.

OKLAHOMA — “Center of the Universe“

Oklahoma — Center of the Universe. (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

According to the publication by Travel & Leisure, The Center of the Universe in Tulsa is an audio oddity. Those who stand inside the middle of the swirling circle on the ground will hear their own voices echoed back several times louder than how they were spoken — although nobody outside the circle will hear a thing. So go ahead and loudly proclaim your love instead of whispering sweet nothings. No one else will hear.

ARKANSAS — “Whitaker Point“

Arkansas — Whitaker Point. (Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

This perilous rock, located deep in the Ozarks, is one of Arkansas’s most-photographed sites, states Travel & Leisure. The rock, also named Hawksbill Crag for its shape, lets visitors (quite literally) live on the edge, creating a fantastic backdrop for anyone planning a sweeping declaration of their love, claims the online publication.

You’ll find Travel & Leisure’s complete list of the most romantic places to visit in each state (and Washington, D.C.), HERE.