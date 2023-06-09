SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Summertime is here and two peachy menu items are returning to Chick-fil-A’s menu.

The Peach Milkshake will make its return to menus from June 12 through Aug. 26.

“Its arrival signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A, and this year, the excitement from our fans has inspired us to expand our peach offerings,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

Peach Milkshake and White Peach Sunjoy (Source: Chick-fil-A)

Along with the milkshake, the White Peach Sunjoy, first introduced in 2018, is also returning.

“Introducing the White Peach Sunjoy and several other refreshing variations, we are excited to witness the peachy choices our guests will make all summer long,” said Neslage. The White Peach Sunjoy is a combination of Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy® beverage that blends the chain’s Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea with white peach flavors. The white peach flavor can also be tried with Lemonade, Frosted Lemonade and Iced Tea.

The limited-time seasonal offerings will be available for pickup or delivery at participating restaurants while supplies last.

The chain is also introducing and expanding some food items, including testing a new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich in Indianapolis and Lexington, Kentucky. The sandwich is made with a lemon herb marinated breast of chicken and topped with pepper jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend.

The Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich (Chick-fil-A)

The company also announced the Spicy Chicken Biscuit will now become a permanent menu item at all Chick-fil-A restaurants after serving it as an optional offering over the past several years. The biscuit is made with boneless chicken breast, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, and served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.