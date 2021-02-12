What to know about Trump’s impeachment trial into the weekend

In this image from video, Michael van der Veen, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, talks as he answers a question from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Coming out of the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump, what is there to know going into the weekend?

To begin, Senate adjourned Friday evening and are set to reconvene at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 13.

So far, the trial at the Senate has included an allotted 16 hours to both the house managers acting as the trial’s prosecutors and Trump’s defense attorneys. The house managers took two days for their debate, while the defense attorneys took all of two-and-a-half hours Friday afternoon.

The two sides debated the constitutionality of the impeachment trial, as Senate republicans view it unconstitutional to impeach a president once out of office, and Trump’s connection to the siege on the U.S. Capital January 6. Senate democrats, on the other hand, debated that Trump is responsible for the incitement of insurrection of the Capital riots.

44 Senate republicans voted before the trial that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional, according to NPR, while six voted opposing—joining the 50 Senate democrats. This gave a total of 56-44 votes, voting the trial constitutional.

In order for Trump to receive conviction, Senate must vote with a two-thirds majority—or 67 votes. The Associated Press wrote that with the standing support of six Senate republicans in addition to the 50 Senate democrat votes, that is “still far from the minimum 17 republicans needed in addition to total democrats for conviction.”

After an allotted four hours for questions and answers Friday afternoon from Senators to both the house managers and Trump’s defense attorneys, the Senate adjourned until Saturday morning.

The following steps in the trial will include, according to the New York Times, potential questioning on witnesses and documents then closing arguments by both sides with a four-hour time allotment. To end the trial, the Senate will then deliberate and ultimately vote to either acquit or convict Trump for his incitement of insurrection. If Trump is convicted, the Senate can then proceed to further vote whether or not to disqualify Trump from holding office again in the future, reported the New York Times. Senate would need a majority vote to move forward with this.

NBC reported during the live trial Friday that the impeachment trial could conclude as early as Saturday.