(IPhoto courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — If you’re thinking of surprising the family with a puppy this Christmas, there are several health concerns that pet experts say you need to be aware of, especially if it’s your first pet.

Pet nutrition experts at PetLab conducted an analysis of Google Trends as well as Google Keyword Planner to research the top canine health concerns dog owners are searching for on the web — and with Christmas less than a month away, PetLab found that Google searches for ‘buy a puppy’ have increased 82%.

New research revealed the average monthly searches for over 120 dog health-related search terms, such as “pancreatitis”, “worms”, and “mange.” The study ranks how frequently each condition appeared in online searches, while also identifying where dog owners are searching for these conditions the most.

Those at PetLab say there was a need for this type of study after articles published over recent years by animal welfare charities, stating that shelters often see an increase of animals arriving in the early months of the year — following the gifting of unwanted pets during the holiday season.

According to the study’s authors, this may be partly due to surprise owners being ill-equipped to look after their new furry friends — and new pet owners would likely benefit from being aware of potential problems their pets may face, and would likely feel more confident knowing they have the knowledge to care for their new pooch.

The Most Searched Canine Health Conditions In The U.S.

Ear Infection The study revealed that American dog owners are most concerned about their pups having an ear infection. The common health condition is the most searched-for concern in 33 of the 50 states.

Pancreatitis This is the second most searched-for dog health condition in the U.S., with the condition having a national average monthly search volume of 829 per 100,000 population.

Parvovirus Canine Parvovirus places third on the list as the most searched-for health condition across the U.S., with a national average of 647 monthly searches per 100,000. A condition specific to dogs, parvovirus is of highest concern for owners in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Diarrhea The research found that diarrhea in dogs is the fourth most searched-for concern for owners across America — hoping to find solutions, or if their dog is suffering a symptom of something more serious. The condition has a national average monthly search volume of 636 per 100,000 population. While this is not the number one concern for owners in any state, the search does appear third most popular across 10 states.

Ticks Owners seeking advice about ticks round out the top five most searched-for dog health conditions, averaging 537 monthly searches per 100,000 people nationwide. In nine states, ticks are the most searched term analyzed in the study. Veterinarians say these parasites are highly common.

Co-founder and CEO of PetLab, Christopher Masanto commented on their study and what it revealed, stating, “It is only natural, we, as pet owners are conscious of the health of our pets, and it is important we remain vigilant in spotting any signs they may be experiencing illness or unease – especially new owners, who are helping their pet settle into a new environment.”

Masanto concluded, “Typically, lots of signs our pets show are little cause for concern and are common as they grow older or even as the seasons change. However, it is always best to check with the professionals to help our pets live their fullest, happiest lives.”