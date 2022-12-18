KSNF/KODE — We are entering the busiest travel week of the year, and some travelers will surely encounter flight cancelations.

The Better Business Bureau says if your flight is canceled, an airline should book you on the next available flight. You’re also entitled to a full refund if that doesn’t work for you.

They also have some tips on what to do should this happen to you.

First, check for delays, especially on the day of the flight.

Check carrier and credit card terms to see if they have policies to reimburse you for a hotel or food.

Keep all your documentation to help get a refund.

Check the carrier’s website to see if you can initiate a refund from the site.

And also remember that the rules are different for international flights.

“Well trip protection can be very helpful, what consumers need to know is if an airline cancels their flight and they’re not able to take a later flight they are entitled to a full refund, some airlines might offer vouchers, but again, consumers are entitled to the refund if they’re unable to take that later flight and again that preparation, book your flights if you can with a credit card that offers some trip protection for travel warranty,” said Pamela Hernandez, BBB.

The Better Business Bureau has more tips and information on its website.