CHESHUNT, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Whether you call it a “donut” or a “space saver,” police are sending out a warning about what can happen if you drive too fast on a smaller spare tire.

Police in Hertfordshire, England released the video at the top of this story, showing driver Jack Doolan, 22, losing control of his vehicle along the M25 Motorway before slamming into another car, then into the concrete barrier, before leading police on a chase – all with a compact spare tire on his car.

Police say Doolan was driving 75 mph, which is 25 mph over the recommended speed for smaller spare tires.

Doolan was eventually arrested and later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“It was a miracle that no one was seriously hurt as a result of Doolan’s dangerous and reckless behavior,” police stated.

Doolan’s driving privileges have been revoked for two years and he will have to serve 200 hours of community service.