A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, New Hampshire, in Nov. 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart introduces Walmart+ Week to members on June 21, a savings event where members get first access to items from Walmart.com.

According to a press release from the retailer, the event includes exclusive deals and limited-time offers starting July 10 at 11 a.m.

The release says members will get early access to savings on thousands of products. Walmart is also offering limited-time offers for Walmart+ members during the event from Six Flags Panera, Rover, and SpaFinder

The deals will go live here on July 10.