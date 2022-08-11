ORLANDO, Florida (WJW) — A man and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight over the weekend.

The incident, which was captured on video, happened on a flight heading from Orlando to Atlanta on Sunday, according to reports from Storyful.

In an Instagram post, the father, Chrisean Rose, said “I actually can’t believe I am making this post.” He explained that they were removed from the flight because his daughter wanted to sit in his lap during takeoff because she was “too nervous to sit in her own seat.”

The post reads in part, “My daughter sat in my lap crying while the flight attendant insisted that she sit in her own seat or they will turn around and remove us.”

Rose said he refused and the pilot turned the plane around. Everyone was taken off the plane and he and his daughter were removed from the flight. He said the incident ended “what was the most awesome daddy/daughter weekend.”

After that, Rose said, the airline wouldn’t give them their stroller.

“The police officers who they called to ‘arrest’ me ended up defending me and demanded that they stopped and take my stroller off,” he said in the post.

Frontier Airlines released the following statement about the incident:

“On a recent flight preparing to depart from Orlando to Atlanta, a customer was advised that his child needed to be buckled into her own seat for takeoff. It is an FAA requirement that all passengers over the age of 24 months must be buckled into their own seat for takeoff and landing. The parent refused to comply and therefore was asked to exit the aircraft with the child. At Frontier, safety is our number one priority.“

Rose said in the post that he didn’t have an issue with the policy “because I fully understand the regulation but rather with the way I was treated, discriminated against and threatened with arrest.”

According to Storyful, Rose bought tickets through Delta to return to Atlanta. Reports said Frontier reached out to him regarding a refund.