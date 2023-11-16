(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

Joplin, MO (KSNF/KODE) — Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and feasting — and often our furry family members are right there with us. So how are Americans planning on celebrating Thanksgiving with their pets this year?

Veterinarians.org surveyed 1,000 U.S. dog owners to learn more about their Thanksgiving plans for their dogs and how they’ve dealt with Thanksgiving mishaps of the past. Here are some of their findings:

55% of U.S. dog owners say their dog has eaten something they shouldn’t have during Thanksgiving.

Dogs are more likely to engage in this behavior when living in households with children, versus living in child-free households (59% vs. 50%).

Approximately 1-in-6 dog owners had to take their dog to the vet as a result of their pet eating something they shouldn’t have during Thanksgiving.

1-in-8 had to call a poison control hotline for the same reason.

For dogs, the average cost of a foreign body removal surgery in the U.S. is $2,000 – $5,000. Thanksgiving foods such as turkey bones and corn-on-the-cob can easily cause blockages that would require this type of surgery.

However, just over a quarter of U.S. dog owners (26%) say they would not be able to cover this amount should their dog encounter such an emergency during Thanksgiving.

You’ll find the full report with additional statistics and information, HERE.