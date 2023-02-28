The mail agency will now spend $9.6 billion on 106,000 new trucks over the next five years

(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — Starting this year, the United States Postal Service plans to add 66,000 fully electric delivery vehicles to its aging and polluting fleet of trucks. The mail agency will spend $9.6 billion on 106,000 “next generation delivery vehicles,” which includes $3 billion secured through the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. After 2026, USPS said in a statement they will only purchase electric vehicles (EVs).

It’s a significant increase from the USPS’s previous proposal, which included only 40% of EVs out of a full order of 84,000 delivery vehicles. And that deal came after a much smaller plan that would have only seen 10,019 EVs being added to the fleet.

The mail service’s plan is to replace its current aging fleet of more than 217,000 trucks, many of which are over 30-years-old, and don’t have safety features like airbags or air conditioning.

The earmarked $3 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, will also go toward building the USPS’s EV charging infrastructure, which includes “tens of thousands” charging stations.

This latest plan comes after constant pushback from Democrats and the Biden administration, which is requiring all federal vehicle purchases to be emissions-free by 2035.

White House Senior Advisor, John Podesta believes the plan will result in a USPS fleet that is fully electric. It also “significantly reduces vehicles miles traveled in the network, and places USPS at the forefront of the clean transportation revolution,” Podesta stated in a White House press release.

“Moving packages from point A to point B in a way that’s cleaner, more cost-effective, and accelerating toward an electric vehicle future stamped ‘Made in America.’ This is the Biden climate strategy on wheels,” said Ali Zaidi, National Climate Advisor to the president.

The USPS says they’re looking to get the new fleet from defense contractor, Oshkosh which will provide 60,000 vehicles, (45,000 of them being electric). The mail agency will also look to other automakers for another 46,000 vans, with 21,000 of those being EVs.