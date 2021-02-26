UPDATE: House of Reps PASS Equality Act

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington where the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the first case of LGBT rights since the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama. Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The Equality Act passed the House of Representatives by Thursday evening, with a vote of 224-206, according to NBC. This vote included all House democrats and three House republicans in favor of the bill.

This bill will ban discrimination against sexual orientation and gender identity in areas such as housing, employment, education, public accommodation, and more.

NBC wrote that when a similar bill passed the House in 2019, with a 236-173 vote, it was not able to go on to pass the Senate. The Equality Act will now move to the Senate and must have 60 votes to pass.

According to NBC, forms of the Equality Act have been introduced every year since 2015 by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who is one of nine LGBTQ representatives.

“The LGBTQ community has waited long enough,” Cicilline said on the House floor, NBC wrote. “The time has come to extend the blessings of liberty and equality to all Americans, regardless of who they are or who they love.”

The Equality Act also has support from the White House, as Biden voiced in a statement that full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans have been denied “far too long” and that the Equality Act “provides long overdue civil rights protections.”

“… Now, it’s time for Congress to secure these protections once and for all by passing the Equality Act — because no one should ever face discrimination or live in fear because of who they are or whom they love,” Biden said in the statement.

The House of Representatives are set to vote Thursday on the Equality Act, which if passed would prohibit discrimination against sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act is a bill President Biden said he would sign in the first 100 days of office.

The Equality Act was introduced last week by House democrats, according to NPR. NPR wrote that this bill is “controversial,” as it has House democrat support but opposition from republicans. Conservative republicans view that the Equality Act infringes on their religious objects, while democrats see the bill as expanding protections of those within the LGBTQ community, according to NPR.

NPR reported that President Biden spoke his support of the bill last week, stating all people should be treated with the same respect. Biden also released an official White House statement on February, 19.

“I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation,” Biden stated. “Every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all.”

WHAT IS THE EQUALITY ACT?

The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964—which banned discrimination based on race, religion, national origin—so it explicitly prevents discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to USA Today. NPR described the bill that it would “explicitly enshrine those nondiscrimination protections into law” rather than allowing them to be brushed under the umbrella term “sex.” Additionally, the bill would also “substantially expand those protections.”

NPR further expanded that while the Civil rights Act covered areas like employment and housing, the Equality Act would expand to cover federally funded programs and “public accommodations,” such as retail stores or stadiums. Under this umbrella term “public accommodations,” it also expands further to include prohibiting discrimination based on race and religion, just as the Civil Rights Act does.

USA Today reported that while several states already have anti-discrimination laws in place, advocates like the Human Rights Campaign retort that the “patchwork” of today’s laws across the states leave “LGBTQ Americans vulnerable to discrimination.” According to NPR, the Equality Act would cover states that do not already have LGBTQ anti-discrimination laws in place, as this bill is national.

While last June the Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clay County, extending workplace protections to LGBTQ individuals, activist groups state that the Equality Act would “create explicit federal protections for LGBTQ Americans beyond the workplace,” according to USA Today.

Supporters state that the Equality Act “simply extends basic, broadly accepted tenets of the Civil Rights Act to classes of people that the bill doesn’t explicitly protect,” NPR reported. Additionally, they state that this bill would solidify protections that could otherwise be left to interpretation.

The main issues for those in opposition to the bill is the question of religious freedom, NPR said.

NPR reported that the Equality Act also “explicitly” states that it takes precedence over the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). The RFRA is a law that was passed in 1993 that raised the bar for the government to defend individuals who claimed certain laws infringed on their religious freedom, according to NPR. They explained that under the Equality Act “an entity couldn’t use RFRA to challenge the act’s provisions, nor could it use RFRA as a defense to a claim made under the act.”

COULD THE BILL PASS?

In 2019 a bill similar to the Equality Act was passed by the House but died in the then republican-controlled Senate, USA Today reported. At the time, it was a unanimous vote for democrats and an additional eight republicans who voted for the bill to pass. USA Today wrote that it is expected that all House democrats will vote to pass the bill, but currently “no Republicans have co-sponsored this year’s version of the legislation.”

According to USA Today, House republican leaders have recommended GOP lawmakers vote against the Equality Act, but are not pushing them, calling it a “vote of conscience.”

USA further reported that it is “very likely” that the bill will pass the democratic-controlled House, but it “faces uncertain future” in the Senate. If the Equality Act passes the House, it would then need 60 votes in the Senate—this would mean all Senate democrats and an additional 10 Senate republican votes to pass.