JOPLIN, Mo. — A class action suit has been filed on behalf of over 500 female clients claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Uber drivers.

So should area women opt for a local cab company when they need a ride, even though it may be more expensive?

Carl Junction Police Chief Mark McCall says there’s more accountability if you choose a local company.

“Say if we get a complaint that we have to follow up on. It’s almost impossible for us to get a spokesperson or something from Uber or Lyft or anything else when we know directly who to go to if it’s a local cab company,” said McCall.

In addition to sexual assault, some female riders have claimed to have been kidnapped, stalked, and falsely imprisoned in different states across the country.