Trump’s second impeachment in the works at the House

President Trump enters the last days of his presidency facing a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump will try to go on offense in his last 10 days, with no plans of resigning. Instead, Trump is planning to lash out against the companies that have now denied him his Twitter and Facebook bullhorns. And aides hope he will spend his last days trying to trumpet his policy accomplishments, beginning with a trip to Alamo, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The House of Representatives has introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump, with only nine days until Inauguration Day. If this measure passes, Trump would be the first be the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

This measure is introduced after the attacks taken on the U.S. Capitol January 6, and due to Trump’s involvement with the event. NBC News called this Trump’s “incitement of insurrection,” which led to the draft of his impeachment. This takes place over a year after Trump’s first impeachment from the presidency, according to NPR.

The resolution for Trump’s impeachments discusses his role in the events from January 6, stating:

“Whereas these insurrectionary protests were widely advertised and broadly encouraged by President Donald J. Trump, who repeatedly urged his millions of followers on Twitter and other social media outlets to come to Washington on January 6 to ‘‘Stop the Steal’’ of the 2020 Presidential election and promised his activist followers that the protest on the Electoral College counting day would be ’’wild.’”

NPR reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to the Democratic caucus Sunday night that the house would work to pass a resolution Monday “calling on Vice President Pence to mobilize the Cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment, thereby relieving Trump of his duties.” This measure would only pass if there is a “unanimous consent.”

As of Sunday evening, according to NPR, more than 200 Democrats had signed to co-sponsor the resolution.

The resolution begins by calling action to Pence, stating:

“Calling on Vice President Michael R. Pence to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Donald J. Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting President.”

The resolution drafted by the House Democrats discusses not only Trump’s role in the storm at the Capitol, but also his recent conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stating that he “find the votes” to overturn the election in the state.

According to NBC News, the House will meet Tuesday, January 12 to call for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment. If Pence does not invoke Trump’s removal, Pelosi said the chamber will commence with Trump’s impeachment.

With nine days until Inauguration Day, NPR wrote that it is “unlikely—if not impossible” to remove Trump from office “given the timeline and required action from the Senate.”