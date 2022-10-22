(WJW) — Tristen Nash, the son of WWE wrestler and actor Kevin Nash, has died, according to a statement shared on behalf of the Nash family. He was 26.

“Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together,” reads the statement, posted to Twitter on Thursday by wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. “The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

Tristen, of Daytona Beach, had been working with his father on the “Kliq THIS” podcast, which covered the sports entertainment industry among other topics. He also played in a grunge band called The Builders, according to his Instagram account.

Sean Oliver, the co-host of the “Kliq THIS” podcast, mourned the loss of Tristen on Twitter, calling him “smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years.”

“To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding,” Oliver wrote, in part.

Tristen’s cause of his death was not made public.