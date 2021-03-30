Trial of Derek Chauvin draws on community ‘trauma’

In this image from Minneapolis city surveillance video, Minneapolis police are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. The video was shown as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, March 29, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

The trial of Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, on the death of George Floyd began with opening statements Monday, March 29. After Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly a single nine-minute period almost a year ago, Chauvin is being tried under three charges. These charges include second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin is claiming not guilty to all three charges.

According to ABC News, the trial is estimated to last four weeks. Prosecutors are saying Chauvin used “lethal force against a ‘defenseless’ man,” reported CBS News. The controversy between the defense and prosecuting attorney is on how Floyd died. The prosecutor believes Floyd died of oxygen deprivation. The defense states it was due to heart malfunctions correlated to methamphetamine and fentanyl ingested prior to his arrest by Chauvin, wrote CBS.

FILE – In this Monday, May 25, 2020, file frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe. As the trial approaches for Chauvin, who is charged with murder in Floyd’s death, prosecutors are putting the time Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck at about nine minutes. The time has fluctuated before. (Darnella Frazier via AP, File)

This May 31, 2020 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)

The first witness of the trial, 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry, stated that Floyd was restrained for so long she asked if her “screens had frozen because it hadn’t changed” and “was told it was not frozen,” according to NBC News.

Floyd died that day, May 25, 2020, after Chauvin held his knee pressed on Floyd’s neck. Before Floyd died he repeated the words, “I can’t breathe.” Following Floyd’s death, it catalyzed the “Black Lives Matter” movement that lasted through summer 2020 and after. This movement then became both controversial and life-changing for individuals both inside and outside the black community. Melvin Carter, St. Paul, Minnesota Mayor, spoke with MSNBC on its effect on the Minnesota community with the trial bringing the situation to light again.

“… I will tell you we are seeing already a significant amount of peaceful, powerful, beautiful protest activity and our first goal is working with our police department, work with local law enforcement agencies and community partners to make sure that we, just like we did last year, protect the rights of protestors, protect the rights of people to peacefully protest to demonstrate and exercise those first amendment rights in this era of extremism, and hate, and insurrection …” Carter said.

FILE – In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson’s assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. The huge task for jurors at the trial of Chauvin showed during jury selection as some would-be jurors said they were unnerved by the very thought of being on the panel. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) (Court TV via AP, Pool)

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right, addresses reporters outside the Hennepin County Family Justice Center in Minneapolis. Jury selection begins Monday, March 8, 2021, for Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death. Ellison is the lead prosecutor in the case. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Following Floyd’s death, Carter stated that it along with the video has led to “trauma” for the community members. He further stated to MSNBC that Chauvin’s trial is bringing up that trauma again.

“… But then also we know that this trial is bringing us through an enormous amount of trauma,” Carter said. “Watching that video again yesterday just revisited for myself and my family, and we know the community is going to need some place, some vehicle, to safely and to process that trauma in some healthy way, so that’s the work that we’re doing as well.”

Chauvin’s trial on the death of George Floyd is the first trial to be broadcast in its entirety in the state of Minnesota. Carter told MSNBC that he doesn’t know what impact the broadcast may have on the trial.

“… I hope that we get to the other side of this and find out that our legal system is capable of holding someone accountable for a crime as blatant, as vicious, as bold, as what played out on the video,” Carter said. “… My hope is that this trial marks a turning point in which we as a country choose a different path.”

Prior to the trial’s start, Floyd’s prosecuting attorney’s met with the Floyd family and said that the evidence for the trial speaks for itself. Attorney Benjamin Crump spoke on how this trial represents a fight for equality, according to ABC.

“Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all,” Crump said. “… We’re not asking for anything extraordinary. We’re asking for equal justice under the law.”