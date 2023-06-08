(KSNF/KODE) — If you’ve ever dreamed of attending a lecture at Yale, or Harvard — or perhaps see what a course is like at a top university before applying to grad school, you’ll find that the online world of education is just the place for you.

Online learning provides a convenient way to explore your current interests, discover new topics, or gain skills that could help you land your next dream job. Luckily, you can achieve all of the above, completely free.

Thanks to e-learning platforms such as FutureLearn, Coursera, and edX there are literally hundreds if not thousands of online courses offered by prestigious universities, such as MIT, University of Michigan, and California Institute of the Arts. The courses you can take range from the fundamentals of computer programing, to neuroscience. Most of these universities also offer optional paid certificates of completion that you can add to your resume and your LinkedIn online profile.

To narrow down all the free options, “Top Universities” picked out a few of the most popular, free online courses from some of the best schools in the world:

Harvard University

Harvard offers more than 600 free online courses and enables you to get a taste of an Ivy League education for free. Some of their free courses include…

You can view all of their free, online courses, HERE.

University of California, Irvine

This west coast university offers a variety of courses on a wide range of subjects, including…

You can view all of their free, online courses, HERE.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Since 2012, Georgia Institute of Technology has been offering online courses. Some of those include…

You can view all of their free, online courses, HERE.

Michigan State University

As one of the largest universities in the U.S., Michigan State offers many online courses, including…

You can view all of their free, online courses, HERE.

California Institute of the Arts

Ranking 20th worldwide in the study of art and design, you’ll find many related courses online, such as…

Check out California Institute of the Arts full list of free, online courses, HERE.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

According to “Top Universities,” MIT is highly regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious universities. Here are just some of their free, online courses…

You’ll find all of the free, online courses you can take through MIT, HERE.