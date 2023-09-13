Online data suggests YouTube has more traffic than any other social media platform

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — In just one month, the top social media network — YouTube — receives approximately 34 billion visits. Business-to-business marketplace DesignRush analyzed website traffic data via Similarweb to reveal the staggering amount of time spent on social networks — according to the number of monthly visitors and average time on site. The data revealed the top ten social media sites according to the number of monthly visitors, multiplied by the average time users spend on site — with YouTube taking the number one spot:

2. Facebook ranks second. Users visited Facebook 17.4 billion times last month, spending 10 minutes and 34 seconds on average.

3. Twitter, or X.com, is third, with 6.5 billion monthly visits and an average of 10 minutes and 43 seconds per visit.

4. WhatsApp users spend the fourth-longest amount time online, spending an average of 18 minutes 52 seconds per visit.

5. Instagram ranks fifth. Despite having 6.8 billion monthly visits, far higher than Twitter and WhatsApp, its average visit duration is much smaller at 8 minutes and 14 seconds.

Assuming a user accesses the top five social media platforms daily for a combined average visit duration of over 68 minutes, the user would spend approximately 4.77% of a lifetime on social media, or 3.81 years over an 80-year lifespan.

6. Reddit takes the sixth spot. Reddit gets 1.8 billion monthly visits and 8 minutes 39 seconds average time on site.

7. LinkedIn ranks seventh at 1.7 billion monthly visits and 7 minutes 23 seconds average duration.

8. Twitch takes eighth place with 1.1 billion monthly visits and 9 minutes and 19 seconds average time on site.

9. TikTok ranks ninth. While the website receives 2.3 billion visits, TikTok users spend the shortest time per visit, at just 3 minutes and 48 seconds.

10. Pinterest ranks tenth. Around 1.1 billion users visit the website monthly and spend an average of 6 minutes and 4 seconds each time.