(WXIN) – People who live on Elm Street could get rewarded with pizza just for having a spooky address.

Tombstone Pizza is giving away free pizza for Halloween to people with a real life Elm Street address, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Elm Street first got its creepy connection in the 1980s when the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series released finger-bladed dream killer Freddy Kreuger out on to the world.

Elm is one of the most popular street names in the country, according to a 2015 Washington Post article.

Tombstone will be giving the free pizza out while supplies last from Oct. 3 to Halloween on Oct. 31. One lucky winner will get free pizza for a year.

You can enter here once the contest opens.