Today marks National Law Enforcement Day

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 29: New police recruits salute during the New York Police Department (NYPD) graduation ceremony on December 29, 2015 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. More than 1,000 new graduates joined the police force. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

January 9th is a day that recognizes officers around the nation for the services they perform in their communities. No matter their rank or position these officers perform a public service that often goes unappreciated or unrecognized.

To show your support, you can simply send a note to your local police agency, wear blue, or shine a blue porch light to honor those that currently serve or have fallen in the line of duty.

The day came about in 2015 after several organizations came together to raise awareness of the sacrifices our officers make.