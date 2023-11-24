OKLAHOMA CITY — With an estimated 123 million-plus consumers expected to shop at brick-and-mortar stores over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, AAA has traffic safety and safe shopping reminders to ensure everyone has an enjoyable shopping experience.

Data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once within the previous 30 days. In a related study, the Foundation found potentially aggressive actions―such as tailgating, erratic lane changing or illegal passing―are a factor in up to 56% of fatal crashes.

As motorists head out to capture Black Friday deals, the National Safety Council warns that tens of thousands of crashes occur in parking lots and garage structures annually, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

AAA offers these tips to help prevent road rage