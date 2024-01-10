WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An arctic blast is expected to move into Kansas this weekend and could stick around for many days.

Temps will dip into the teens during daytime hours and into single digits or lower across the state in overnight hours. Winds will bring dangerous below-zero windchill.

All that cold will likely mean a spike in your utility bills for January. James Williams with Black Hill Energy says there are easy, practical ways to save money on your energy bills.

“The first one that we’re recommending is people can save up to 10 percent on their energy bill by simply turning their thermostat down to 68 for 8 hours. That’s one easy way to lower your energy consumption,” says Williams. “A second really easy way is to turn down your water heater. Turn it to the warm setting, or 120 degrees is still plenty warm for most people, and you’ll see savings on your bill that way as well.”

The Department of Energy recommends installing a programmable thermostat to keep a better track of your energy usage. It’s also recommended that you regularly replace your furnace filter every 1 to 3 months.

For more ways to save on your energy bills, click here.