JOPLIN, Mo. — To commemorate “Boxing Day,” officials with the United States Post Office are helping with holiday gift returns.

If you’re planning to return something you got for Christmas, USPS officials say you’re not alone. They told us this is one of the busiest times of the year for people to return items through the mail.

They said the returning shipping process can vary, depending on where you ordered the item, making it extremely important to read the original shipping label for specific return information.

“Everyone has good intentions, but there might be a size that is wrong or something like that, but it is not problem, we are going to take care of you like we do through the holiday season. If you are using priority mail, keep that label, make note of when you mailed it, keep your receipt, and go to USPS.com and you can get automatic updates when you track a package by email or text, until the package reaches its destination,” said Mark Inglett, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist.

You can find more tips on returning packages here.